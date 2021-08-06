Mow Joe’s $80 16-in. electric mower uses no gas or oil to tackle yard chores, more in New Green Deals

If you’re tired of buying gas or charging batteries to mow your yard, then we have the deal for you. Mow Joe’s 16-inch 12A electric mower allows you to easily handle small to medium yards thanks to its plug-in design, removing gas, oil, and even batteries from your yard care routine at just $80. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we've found today, more on why going electric for your yard tools like the mower on sale is important, and of course Electrek's best EV buying and leasing deals.

Tired of charging batteries or using gas? Mow Joe’s 16-inch electric mower has infinite runtime thanks to being plugged in at just $80

Woot is currently offering the Mow Joe 16-inch 12A Electric Lawn Mower for $79.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. For comparison, Amazon has the same mower for $140 right now and today’s deal matches the all-time low that we’ve only seen once before there. This mower delivers a large 16-inch deck and you’ll never have to worry about runtime, as there’s no battery to die here. That’s right, you’ll just need an extension cord for it to function, allowing you to run forever and handle any sized yard. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Our exclusive deal takes 20% off Greenworks 24V 13-inch Electric Mower at $150

Greenworks is partnering with 9to5Toys in order to offer our readers an exclusive deal on its 24V 13-inch Electric Lawn Mower. Right now, applying code 9TO5TOYSGW at checkout will drop the price down to $149.99 shipped. Typically fetching as much as $220, it has more recently been trending around $188 with today’s offer taking off another 20% in order to mark a new all-time low. Time may be running out this summer, uy if you’re looking to finally ditch gas and oil to make the most of the remaining lawn work, today’s discount is worth a closer look. Arriving with a 13-inch cutting deck, it integrates with the rest of the 24V ecosystem thanks to an included battery and can deliver 35 minutes of cutting time. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 195 customers.

Bring Goal Zero’s Nomad 28 Plus Solar Panel on your next adventure at $171.50 (Save 22%)

Amazon currently offers the Goal Zero Nomad 28 Plus Solar Panel for $171.49 shipped. Typically fetching $250 and having dropped from $220, you’re looking at 22% in savings or more with today’s offer marking the lowest price in over six months and the second-best price of the year. Goal Zero’s 28W solar panel pairs with the company’s Yeti and Sherpa power banks to offer a completely mobile power setup. This panel leverages a built-in 2.4A USB port to refuel connected devices and includes a detachable kickstand for propping itself up. The entire package can also fold flat when not in-use, making it easier to transport to and from outdoor adventures. Over 260 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

