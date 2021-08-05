Ride the Gotrax G4 electric scooter around town at $540, more in New Green Deals

If you’re still riding a self-powered bike or scooter, it’s time to upgrade. The Gotrax G4 Electric Scooter uses its built-in battery and 350W motor to propel you up to 20 MPH for as far as 25 miles on a single charge, which is plenty of range to let you travel around town or the neighborhood before plugging back in. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Gotrax’s G4 Electric Scooter lets you cruise around town and run errands without gas at second-best price of $540

Amazon is offering the Gotrax G4 Electric Scooter for $539.99 shipped. Down from $600, today’s deal saves 10% and marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. This is part of the all-new G-Series of scooters from Gotrax delivering a powerful 350W motor and massive 36V 10.4aH battery capable of traveling for up to 25 miles on a single charge. It supports up to 220-pounds and travels at a maximum of 20 MPH, making it super simple to traverse cities and neighborhoods without using any gas or oil. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Prep your lawn for winter with this deal on an electric Greenworks dethatcher at $100

Walmart is offering a deal on the Greenworks 14-inch 10A Corded Dethatcher (DT14B00) for $99.99 shipped. You’ll find that it costs $129 at Amazon and today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked since March when it fell to $88. While you might think the spring is the best time to aerate your lawn, according to Scotts, those with cool-season grasses should be doing it in early fall. Even if you have a warm-season grass, however, now’s a great time to enjoy an off-season discount to prepare for next year. Of course, you’ll also net the normal benefits of going electric here, like no gas and oil requirements to run the dethatcher. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Greenworks Amazon sale goes live with up to 25% off latest electric mowers, chainsaws, more

Amazon is now helping you make the most of summer with a new sale on the latest Greenworks outdoor electric tools, delivering a series of all-time lows. Shipping is free across the board. With various price cuts on mowers, string trimmers, and more, our top pick is the Greenworks 48V 14-inch Cordless Chainsaw for $220.99. Down from $260, you’re looking at the very first price cut alongside 15% in savings. Integrating with the rest of the Greenworks 24V ecosystem (of which many other tools are on sale), its 15-inch electric chainsaw lets you take care of trimming branches, cutting down trees, and plenty of other renovations that may be on tap for your yard ahead of fall. And best of all? There’s no gas or oil to fuss with thanks to the inclusion of a 4Ah battery and compatible charger. Over 3,700 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head to our coverage at 9to5Toys for more.

