Greenworks electric pressure washer tackles tough messes at $70, more in New Green Deals

Ready to clean your driveway and walkways up for fall parties with friends? Well, those tough, stuck-on messes might make it difficult to do so. Greenworks’ electric pressure washer, which we’re currently tracking a great deal on, helps take care of those chores in a snap, no oil or gas required. It’s down to $70, which is a full 30% off its normal going rate, so you’ll want to keep reading to find out how to take advantage of this Greenworks deal. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Take care of tough, stuck-on dirt and grime with this deal on Greenworks’ 1600PSI electric pressure washer at $70

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the Greenworks 1600PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $69.99 shipped. Also available at Amazon, though it’s temporarily out of stock there right now. Normally $100, today’s deal marks a return to the Amazon low at 30% off. If you’re tired of stains on your sidewalks or driveway, this is a great way to get rid of them without much effort. No gas or oil is required to run this electric pressure washer, meaning it’ll be quieter and easier to run than traditional models. There’s onboard nozzle storage, a soap tank, and more here, as well, to take convenience to the next level. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Greenworks Pro 80V 21-inch self-propelled electric mower sees 22% discount in latest deal, now $467.50

Amazon currently offers the Greenworks Pro 80V 21-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower for $467.49 shipped. Normally fetching $600, you’re looking at 22% in savings with today’s offer marking one of the best prices of the year. As the most capable electric lawn mower we’ve seen go on sale from Greenworks as of late, this model stands out with a 80V of power that pairs with a larger 21-inch cutting deck. Alongside being self-propelled, it also rocks a 3-in-1 design for bagging, mulching or side discharge. There’s of course no gas or oil to fuss with here either, so you can close out the summer mowing routine with a bit of a green touch. Over 2,900 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

Wide-ranging Amazon Basics LED bulb and home accessory sale starts from just $8

Amazon is now offering a giant selection of its Amazon Basics home goods, home improvement products, and much more from $8. One standout her tis the 4-pack of 40W Equivalent Soft White A19 LED Light Bulbs for $11.19 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $14 or so, we have only tracked them down this low once before and today’s deal is the best price we can find. An affordable way to replace some energy-sucking traditional bulbs or just to ensure you have some spares laying around, they have a “10,000 hour” lifetime (“over 9 years (based on 3 hours of use each day”). You’re looking at 2700 Kelvin bulbs that produce a soft white light while using only 6W of power and carrying a 4+ star rating from over 14,000 Amazon customers. Head to our other coverage at 9to5Toys for loads more Amazon Basics deals.

Greenworks is also giving 9to5 readers an exclusive deal offering an extra 12% off its entire collection of popular electric tools including mowers, string trimmers, leaf blowers, and more. Just apply code 9TO5TOYS at checkout in order to lock-in the sitewide savings.

