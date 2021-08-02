Watch Rivian’s electric SUV climb an insane 45-degree slope like it’s nothing

In a new video, we can watch Rivian’s latest R1S electric SUV prototype climb an insane 45-degree slope like it’s nothing.

Rivian has been running into some issues bringing its first consumer electric vehicle to production.

The first R1T electric pickup truck deliveries have recently been delayed from July to September.

It also delays deliveries of the R1S, an electric SUV built on the same platform.

While most of the attention has been on the R1T since it still has a shot to become the first electric pickup truck on the US market, the R1S is also expected to be popular since it benefits from all the same performance as the R1T but in a full-size SUV form factor.

Rivian has been marketing the two electric vehicles as “adventure vehicles” with impressive off-roading capabilities.

We previously reported on several impressive videos of the R1T undergoing off-road testing, but now, Rivian has released a rare video of the R1S.

CEO RJ Scaringe shared the new video of the electric SUV undergoing testing in the Moab desert:

If this slope looks steep, it’s because it is. Rivian engineer Ranil Patel commented on the video specifying that the electric vehicle was climbing a 45-degree slope:

“Our Rivian R1S is climbing a 100% grade or 45 deg slope at Moab. Stock vehicle, zero modification. Very impressive work by the team.”

The R1S made it look easy despite being quite a large and heavy vehicle.

The electric SUV starts at $70,000, and it is expected to have over 300 miles of range on a single charge — though the range is pending EPA review.

A quad-motor powertrain delivers an insane amount of torque to enable performance, as seen in the video above.

The electric SUV also has impressive off-roading specs:

Rivian is guiding the first R1S deliveries to happen “shortly after” the first R1T deliveries, which have been recently delayed to September.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.