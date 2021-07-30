RadPower RadMini Fat Tire E-bike sees first discount at $200 off, more in New Green Deals

If you’re still traveling to work or the park win a car, it’s time to change that. The RadMini Fat Tire E-bike delivers the ability to ride for up to 45 miles on a single charge, letting you go to work and back before it’s time to plug in. Normally $1,499, today we’re taking a look at the first discount that we’ve tracked, dropping a full $200 off this unique folding e-bike. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

RadPower’s RadMini Fat Tire E-bike lets you ride up to 45 miles on a single charge, now $200 off in first deal

RadPower is currently offering a deal on its its RadMini Electric Fat-Fire E-Bike for $1,299 shipped for both the standard and Step-Thru models. Normally $1,499, this is a $200 discount and marks the first price drop that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re in the market for a compact, folding e-bike to get you to and from work, this is a great choice. The powerful 750W motor propels you forward at up to 20 MPH for as many as 45 miles on a single charge. Once you arrive at a destination, the e-bike folds in half so that way it doesn’t take up as much room and it’s easier to transport. This is a great way to enjoy the great outdoors as well as help the environment at the same time, as it doesn’t use gas or oil to run. Take a closer look in our hands-on review.

Greenworks’ 24V electric hedge or string trimmers starting at $69.50 in latest deal

Greenworks’ official Amazon storefront currently offers deals on its 24V 22-inch Hedge Trimmer for $69.59 shipped when code 40Z18Y6C has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $116, you’re looking at 40% in savings with today’s offer marking the best of the year and the lowest in over a year. Whether you have some hedges to shore up or some branches that are getting a bit unsightly, this Greenworks offering is a notable addition to your outdoor tool kit. It arrives with support for the greater 24V ecosystem from the brand, ensuing that its bundled battery and charger will work with other tools, as well. Over 845 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

Anker PowerPort Solar Charger $57 (Save 20%)

Woot currently offers the Anker 21W PowerPort Solar Panel Charger for $56.99 Prime shipped. Delivery adds another $6 otherwise. Normally fetching $70, today’s offer amounts to nearly 20% in savings as today’s offer comes within $1 of the 2021 low and marks the second-best price of the year. Anker’s PowerPort Solar upgrades your camping or tailgating setup with the ability to refuel devices with the sun. Featuring a foldable design, this solar panel won’t take up too much space in your bag, but can expand to convert sunlight into power via its 21W output spread between a pair of 2.4A USB-A ports. Over 3,300 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

