Kobalt’s electric lawn tools overhaul your yard care routine from $249, more in New Green Deals

Lowe’s has you covered when it comes time to revamp your lawn work routine, thanks to its 1-day only electric tool sale that has gear priced from just $249. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Today only, as part of its Daily Deals, Lowe’s is offering a selection of Kobalt 80V lawn tools priced from $249 shipped. Our favorite discount is the 2-piece 80V Cordless Power Equipment Combo Kit at $249. For comparison, you’re saving $100 from its normal going rate here. Included in the bundle is both an 80V weed eater as well as a blower to compliment the mower that’s also discounted today. In the end, this is a great way to ditch gas and oil from lawn care as well as cut down on noise produced by the tools you’re using. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Cut gas and oil from your lawn care routine with this deal on Greenworks’ 40V Electric Mower at $338

Amazon currently offers a deal on the Greenworks 40V 20-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower at $338.55 shipped. Normally fetching $399, you’re looking at over $60 in savings with today’s offer marking the second-best price of the year that comes within $10 of the 2021 low. This 20-inch electric mower lets you ditch gas and oil this summer while taking full advantage of the Greenworks 40V ecosystem included with today’s deal. Alongside being able to run for 45 minutes at a time, this mower packs dual blades and can handle both mulching and bagging. Plus, you’re getting a pair of batteries included, as well. Over 5,600 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

Save up to $120 on Anker’s Powerhouse II portable power stations starting at $180

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is currently discounting a selection of its Powerhouse portable power stations headlined by the Powerhouse II 800 at $599.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $700, today’s offer is marking one of the first notable price cuts to date and matches the all-time low at $100 off. Anker’s latest portable charging station enters with 777W of internal power to handle refueling just about anytime. Powerhouse II 800 arrives as a compelling campsite or tailgating upgrade with two AC outlets alongside dual 60W USB-C outputs, four USB-A ports, and a DC car socket. You’ll also be able to refuel the internal battery with a solar charger for a truly off-the-grid setup. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head to our other coverage for more from $180.

Greenworks is also giving 9to5 readers an exclusive deal offering an extra 12% off its entire collection of popular electric tools including mowers, string trimmers, leaf blowers, and more. Just apply code 9TO5TOYS at checkout in order to lock-in the sitewide savings.

