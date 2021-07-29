Mercedes-Benz to unveil EQE, first AMG electric, and several new EVs at IAA

Mercedes-Benz has announced several new electric vehicle premieres at the upcoming IAA mobility show in Munich.

IAA Mobility Show is positioning itself as the new major mobility/car show in Europe, and several automakers, bike companies, and more are expected to unveil new electric vehicles at the event.

Today, Mercedes-Benz confirmed that it will be amongst those automakers unveiled new EVs:

“ The electrification of the entire Mercedes-Benz line-up is stepping up yet another gear. Several fully electric models will celebrate their world premieres at the IAA: the EQE, the first battery-electric luxury saloon from Mercedes-AMG and a concept vehicle which shows how Mercedes-Maybach will enter the age of electric mobility. Plus, the EQB will be presented as a European premiere. smart will also be there with a show car that provides an insight into the first vehicle from its new generation of all-electric models.”

Here’s a little more info on each of those new electric vehicles:

Mercedes-Benz EQE

Mercedes-EQ will showcase with the EQE how sporty and comfortable an electric business saloon can be. The car combines dynamic performance and handling with relaxed travel – and sets the new benchmark in its class. The same applies to its generous interior space, while the one-bow bodyshell design gives the EQE an athletic physique.

First battery-electric Mercedes-AMG

The first battery-electric luxury saloon from Mercedes-AMG is the brand’s clear commitment to fuse fully electric models with characteristic AMG DNA. This applies not only to its performance figures, but more especially to its involving and emotional handling.

Mercedes-Maybach electric concept

The concept vehicle from Mercedes-Maybach conveys a first, precise impression of how the 100-year tradition of ultimate automotive luxury can be carried forward into a new era.

Mercedes-Benz EQB

The spacious EQB is nothing short of a marvel equipped for all everyday scenarios. Following its premiere in China, the fully electric seven-seater will now make its show debut in Europe. Plus, Mercedes-AMG will present the first performance hybrid from Affalterbach under the technology label E PERFORMANCE. Further Mercedes-Benz premieres include the S-Class GUARD and the first C-Class All-Terrain, which masters poor roads and bad weather with consummate ease.

IAA Mobility Show

Electrek is going to be at the event. It’s our first outing as a team (Seth, Micah, and I) since the pandemic.

We are excited about it, and we are even a media partner of IAA. We will not only be present at the show, but we will also have a booth there.

Come say hi if you are in Munich between September 7-12. We can talk EV. You know we love that.

Grab yourself a ticket here, and see you there!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.