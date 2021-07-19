Quick Charge Podcast: July 19, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla Gigafactory Texas is taking shape in new drone flyover video
- Tesla is bringing its Autopilot-based ‘Smart Shift’ shifter to Model 3 and Model Y
- Tesla is closing its first Supercharger station over security concerns
- Tesla is charging owners $1,500 for hardware they already paid for
- XPeng shares aggressive pricing for new P5 sedan, undercutting Tesla Model 3 by $14k
- Sono Motors selects Sibros to provide software and OTA updates for upcoming Sion SEVs
- Charging station straggler Indiana to spend $5.5M to catch up
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.