ECOTRIC’s budget-focused Vortex e-bike now down to $570, more in New Green Deals

ECOTRIC’s lowest-cost e-bike is now more affordable with latest deal dropping it to $570

Wellbots is offering the ECOTRIC Vortex E-Bike on sale for $569.99 shipped. Simply use the code ECOTRIC90 at checkout to redeem the discounted price. Down $90 from its normal going rate, this marks one of the first price drops that we’ve tracked. Sporting a powerful 350W motor, it’s designed to travel up to 36 miles on a single charge. It can reach speeds of up to 20 MPH and has a frame designed to hold up to 265 pounds, making it great for riders of all sizes and ages. If you’re wanting to leave your car behind this summer and fall, riding around on the ECOTRIC Vortex is a great way to do just that. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Ride around town on the Macwheel MX Pro Electric Scooter for $330

Macwheel via Amazon is offering its MX Pro Electric Scooter for $329.97 shipped. Simply clip the on-page $50 off coupon to redeem the discounted price. This is down from its $400 normal going rate and beats the low that we’ve tracked at Amazon by an additional $40. This electric scooter features a 350W brushless motor and easily handles grades up to 10-degrees. With the ability to travel up to 25 miles on a single charge at up to 15.5 MPH, you’ll easily cruise around town this summer without using any gas or oil. There’s even an easy-to-read LED display that shows you speed, distance, and battery. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Vitamix’s odorless indoor FoodCycler composter is now $100 off at Amazon

Amazon is now offering the Vitamix FoodCycler for $299 shipped. Also available for $1 more direct. Regularly $400, this is a $100 price drop, the second lowest price we have ever tracked (it was $20 less during the holiday season last year), and the best price we can find. It is still listed at $400 via Best Buy, for comparison. This is essentially an odorless indoor food composting unit (although it can be used anywhere with a power outlet) that makes it quick and easy to have a positive effect on the environment. With ability to reduce overall food waste by “up to 90%,” the FoodCycler transforms food scraps into useable fertilizer including everything from fruit cores and vegetable peels, to air products, chicken bones, and more. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds.

