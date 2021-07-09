Tesla opens orders across Europe for made-in-China Model Y with Sept. delivery

Tesla has started taking orders for Model Y throughout Europe. For current orders, estimated delivery is listed as September for Long Range models.

In contrast to original plans, the first Model Ys delivered to Europe will reportedly be produced in Tesla’s Shanghai Gigafactory.

Orders have opened in almost all European countries, though there are a few stragglers. As best we can tell, orders are open in Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Spain, France, Croatia, Iceland, Italy, Luxembourg, Hungary, Netherlands, Norway, Austria, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia, Switzerland, Sweden, and Finland.

So, almost everywhere in Europe. Unfortunately, Romania, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and “Other Europe” all seem to be left out so far. While Tesla has individual order sites for each of these countries, the only current option is to “stay informed” or to order a Model 3, but no Model Y yet.

To check availability in your country, you can head over to Tesla’s order site. Each country will have slightly different pricing, so click through to see what it costs in yours.

Currently, the 1,600kg tow hitch is not available as a factory option, and will need to be purchased and installed after delivery. Tow hitches are quite popular across Europe, so this is something to consider for any Europeans who might be planning a September roadtrip with their brand-new Model Y. The seven-seat interior is also not available for orders yet.

While Long Range models will be delivered in September, Performance models will come later – for them, estimated delivery is listed as “2022.”

Tesla had previously planned to deliver European Model Ys from their Berlin Gigafactory, but production has been delayed, and it seems they won’t be able to hit their mid-2021 target.

So rather than waiting for Berlin to come online, Tesla will reportedly be shipping cars from Shanghai to Europe in order to get cars on the road quicker.

Despite that European Model Ys will be coming from China, the new Chinese Standard Range Model Y is not currently available on Tesla’s European order site.

Oddly, on the site, Tesla states that the Model Y Long Range has an “estimated” range of 505km. On their China site, the Model Y Long Range is listed as having a 542km range on the WLTP test protocol. Europe uses the WLTP test protocol, so the range should be the same between the two regions. We’re not sure why Tesla is showing the lower estimated number for EU orders, but perhaps that will be raised in the future to harmonize with the WLTP protocol.

