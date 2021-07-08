Power your campsite off-grid with this portable power station at $100 off, more in New Green Deals

It’s that time again, so we’re bringing you the latest batch of New Green Deals to browse. Today, we’re going to take a look at a deal on a 716Wh portable power station for $100 off. Plus, you’ll find a discounts on composters and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and other e-bike deals today, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today, more on why going electric for your yard tools like the mower on sale is important, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Bluetti’s portable power station sports dual 100W USB-C ports + four AC plugs at $100 off

Bluetti via Amazon is offering its EB70 716Wh Portable Power Station for $499.99 shipped. Down from its $600 list price, this marks a new low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This portable power station packs a 716Wh capacity and sustains an output of 700W, with a peak power ability of 1400W. With four AC outlets, dual 100W USB-C ports, and even two more USB-A plugs at 3A, there’s plenty to like about this portable power station. Designed to be charged from wall power, solar panels, or even a car outlet, it’s designed to help you stay off-grid as long as possible before returning to civilization. Rated 4.4/5 stars from early reviewers, and it’s a #1 new release at Amazon.

Grow your own veggies with these AeroGardens from $54

Amazon is now offering the AeroGarden Farm 24Plus with a Salad Bar Seed Kit for $578.30 shipped. Regularly $800 direct where it is currently on sale with for $600, this model has sold in the $650 range for most of this year at Amazon and is now at a new all-time low there. If you have the space, the Farm 24Plus is a great way to maintain your own self-sustaining vegetable garden all year round with little to no expertise needed. It ships with an entire salad bar worth of seed pod kits with a handy smartphone/tablet app to control nearly the entire process. Everything else you’ll need, including the 60-watt LED grow light array, is in the package as well. Rated 4+ stars. Head to our coverage for more more AeroGarden setups.

Vitamix’s odorless indoor FoodCycler composter is now $100 off at Amazon

Amazon is now offering the Vitamix FoodCycler for $299 shipped. Also available for $1 more direct. Regularly $400, this is a $100 price drop, the second lowest price we have ever tracked (it was $20 less during the holiday season last year), and the best price we can find. It is still listed at $400 via Best Buy, for comparison. This is essentially an odorless indoor food composting unit (although it can be used anywhere with a power outlet) that makes it quick and easy to have a positive effect on the environment. With ability to reduce overall food waste by “up to 90%,” the FoodCycler transforms food scraps into useable fertilizer including everything from fruit cores and vegetable peels, to air products, chicken bones, and more. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds.

New Tesla deals

Below, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike deal and more.

New green e-bike deal + electric scooter deals

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine this summer, and the eMoped deal featured above isn’t right for you, than we recommend you experience it than on an e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deal and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike deal and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

More new green deals

After shopping the Tesla and e-bike deal above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

