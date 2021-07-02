Podcast: Tesla achieves new delivery record, Model S Plaid fire, Tesla Vision improves, and more

This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy, including Tesla’s Q2 2021 delivery and production results, a Tesla Model S Plaid fire, Tesla Vision software improves in new update, and more.
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast today:
- Tesla (TSLA) announces record deliveries in Q2 2021: 201,000 electric cars
- Tesla uses questionable practices in its intense end-of-quarter push
- Tesla releases new update for vehicles with its new ‘Tesla Vision’ system to restore Autopilot features
- Tesla Vision-powered active safety features found to be at least as good as with radar in new test
- Tesla brings back cheaper Model Y Standard Range, but only in Hong Kong?
- 142 Tesla Megapacks power on to create giant new battery, replacing gas peaker plant in California
- Brand new Tesla Model S Plaid caught on fire in strange circumstances
- Tesla is being sued over its extremely reasonable Supercharger idle fees
- Tesla ‘massive recall’ in China is as ridiculously simple as adding a chime when activating cruise control
- Porsche issues physical recall of Taycans over loss of power issue
- BMW will stop selling the i3 electric car in the US next month
