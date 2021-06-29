It’s that time again, so we’re bringing you the latest batch of New Green Deals to browse. Today, we’re going to take a look at a ROCKPALS 1,048Wh Portable Electric Power Station deal, which is currently seeing its first major sale. Plus, there’s discounts on electric lawn tools and much more. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and other e-bike deals today, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today, more on why going electric for your yard tools like the mower on sale is important, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Power your campsite with ROCKPALS’ 1,048Wh portable battery station at its first discount of $120 off

ROCKPALS (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a deal on its Portable Power Station 1000W for $779.99 shipped. Simply clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. This is a $120 discount from its $900 normal going rate and marks the first major price drop that we’ve tracked. This portable power station deal features a 1,048Wh capacity with four 110V grounded AC outputs to handle anything you decide to plug in.There are eight 3.1A USB-A ports, two QuickCharge 3.0 hookups, and dual 18W USB-C plugs here. This is more than enough to power your entire campsite at one time. Plus, it can be recharged via your car, home, or even solar panels. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

We’re also seeing a deal on the smaller ROCKPALS Portable Power Station 500W on sale for $349.99 shipped. Simply clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. This is an $80 discount and is also among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. While it ditches the larger 1,048Wh capacity for a 520Wh rating, you’ll find many similarities. There are two 110V grounded outputs as well as three USB-A plugs and an 18W USB-C hookup. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

AeroGarden Harvest 360 + Gourmet Herb Seed Kit falls to low of $74

Walmart is offering the AeroGarden Harvest 360 with Gourmet Herbs Seed Kit for $74 shipped. For comparison, Amazon has it listed for $100 or so and today’s deal beats the all-time low that we’ve tracked there by $1 for this colorway. If you’ve been wanting to get started with growing herbs and more indoors, this is a great way to do just that. It ships with the Gourmet Herb Seed Kit, which includes Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil, and mint. The Harvest 360 allows you to grow up to six plants at once, with each one reaching up to 12-inches tall. No soil, mess, or anything similar is required here either, as AeroGarden uses hydroponic technology to grow your herbs. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Tackle summer lawn care with Greenworks’ 40V string trimmer and leaf blower bundle for $138

Amazon currently offers the Greenworks G-MAX 40V Cordless String Trimmer and Leaf Blower Combo Pack for $138.06 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Typically fetching around $175, you’re looking at 22% in savings as today’s offer delivers the lowest price we’ve seen since April and the second-best discount of the year. Bundling two essential yard tools into a single package, this Greenworks G-MAX 40V combo kit is headlined by the cordless string trimmer and pairs with a leaf blower. Thanks to the included battery which works with both of the tools, you’re looking at 45 minutes of use per charge to handle getting your yard in tip top shape this summer. Over 4,900 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

Macwheel’s 26-inch e-bike deal lets you ride around town without gas or oil at $600

The official Macwheel Amazon storefront is offering its 26-inch Electric Bike for $599.99 shipped. Simply clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. At a $100 discount from its normal going rate, this marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Featuring the ability to ride at up to 15.5 MPH for a maximum of 25 miles before it’s time to recharge, this e-bike deal will get you around town this summer without any gas or oil. That’s right, you’ll never need to fill up the tank on this e-bike or even add oil while riding. It functions entirely off a rechargeable battery and electric motor, which is both quiet, efficient, and economical. Rated 4.3/5 stars, and you can take a closer look in our hands-on review.

