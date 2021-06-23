Quick Charge Podcast: June 23, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Fleet of 50 Tesla taxis gets shut down in NYC for some sketchy reasons
- Tesla has now 2 of top 3 most-American-made cars
- Watch Tesla Model S Plaid hits insane speeds on Pikes Peak Hill Climb
- Tesla is launching ‘Tesla Energy’ in China, including Powerwall and solar
- Tesla signs deal with new home builder to outfit whole community with solar, Powerwall, and chargers
- Elon Musk: Tesla will hold ‘AI Day’ to show progress and recruit talent
- Lucid has now over 10,000 reservations for the Air electric luxury sedan and that’s not bad
- Audi says it will produce its last internal combustion engine by 2033, only launch new EVs by 2026
- Fisker and Magna sign long-term agreement, including production of Ocean SUV in fall 2022
- Volvo announces new 50 GWh battery gigafactory in Europe in partnership with Northvolt
- A Rivian employee’s neighbor captured one of the first (blurry) glimpses of R1T’s UI and controls
