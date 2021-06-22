Tesla signs deal with new home builder to outfit whole community with solar, Powerwall, and chargers

Tesla has signed an agreement with new home builder Alset EHome to outfit a whole new community being built with Tesla solar panels, Powerwall, and electric vehicle chargers.

The idea of built-in solar and energy storage is starting to catch some steam in the real estate development world.

Homeowners are seeing the value of producing their own energy and that value can be added on day one of a new home instead of retrofitting them with solar panels after they were already built.

Now that’s what is going to happen with a new community being developed just outside of Houston.

Real estate developer and new home builder Alset EHome announced an agreement with Tesla to supply solar panels, Powerwall, and electric vehicle chargers for 20 new homes being built in Porter, Texas:

“Alset EHome Inc. a US-based property developer and a subsidiary of Alset EHome International Inc. is pleased to announce a strategic agreement with Tesla Inc. for an initial supply of Tesla PV Solar Panels, Powerwalls and EV Chargers to be installed at single-family homes (“Ehomes”). These Tesla products will be installed in 20 brand new, single-family homes at the Northpark Community in Porter, Texas. In addition to these 20 homes, Alset has 10 more homes under contract in the same community scheduled for closing at the end of this month. Moving forward, there are plans to acquire an additional 70 units in the Houston area, targeting a total of 100 Ehome deliveries in 2021.”

Alset EHome’s concept revolved around its homes being built with sustainability built-in, with solar and energy storage powering energy-saving smart home features:

Charley MacKenzie, the US CEO of Alset Ehome, Inc., commented on the announcement of the agreement with Tesla:

“We are delivering what we believe will be the model housing ecosystem of the future. As more people look to make sustainable choices in their selection of homes, we are keen on making the transition for our customers the easiest it can be. This will also help accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy.”

While this is a marginally small deployment of products for Tesla’s energy division, it could help establish itself in the new home market.

There are hundreds of new homes planned in Alset Ehome’s two communities, and on top of it, they have partnered with NVR and Rausch Coleman Homes, two of the biggest home builders in the US on the projects.

If this new partnership is successful, they could be tempted to expand it to other communities being built.

Alset EHome is talking about delivering 100 new homes this year alone and 650 more in the works.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.