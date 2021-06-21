Elon Musk: Tesla will hold ‘AI Day’ to show progress and recruit talent

Elon Musk announced that Tesla will hold an ‘AI Day’ in about a month to show its progress in software and hardware related to artificial intelligence.

However, the main goal is to recruit talent.

Over the last few years, Tesla started holding events, not really to unveil new products, but to present new technologies that it has been working on in certain fields.

For example, it held a ‘Tesla Autonomy Day’ back in 2019 and a ‘Tesla Battery Day‘ last year.

Now, CEO Elon Musk announced on Twitter that the automaker is planning a ‘Tesla Ai Day’:

“Looking at holding Tesla AI Day in about a month or so. Will go over progress with Tesla AI software & hardware, both training & inference. Purpose is recruiting.”

Musk has long been arguing that people interested in artificial intelligence should be interested in working at Tesla for the company’s ability to quickly deploy products using AI.

The CEO wrote:

“In general, anyone interested in working on physical-word AI problems, should consider joining Tesla. Fastest path to deploying your ideas in real life.”

He made the comment after Andrej Karpathy, Tesla’s head of AI, held a presentation about Tesla’s computer vision effort to build a full self-driving system.

We reported on his presentation earlier today, focusing on Tesla’s latest supercomputer, which is the predecessor to Tesla’s upcoming Dojo.

Electrek’s Take

I get that the focus is on recruiting, but people are going to be looking at it for more than that.

With Elon claiming that Tesla can achieve level 5 full self-driving by the end of the year and this event happening as that timeline gets fairly close, Tesla owners are going to want to see a clear path for Tesla sticking to its goal.

The timing works with Tesla releasing FSD Beta v9 and the wider release of city street driving under the FSD package.

Recently, Tesla mentioned that a true full self-driving system could be deployed after the automaker achieves 1 or 2 million miles per driver interaction under the FSD beta program.

I think the best thing Tesla could do for owners who bought the FSD packages would be to release a public tracker of that metric to see the progress toward that goal.

