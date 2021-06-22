As we close out Prime Day, we’ve gathered the best New Green Deals for you to browse. Today, we’re going to take a look at the Hover-1 Dynamo electric scooter on sale for a low of $168. Plus, there’s discounts on smart thermostats, LED lighting, and much more. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and other e-bike deals today, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today, more on why going electric for your yard tools like a mower or edger is important, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Hover-1 Dynamo electric scooter sale makes it easy to get around this summer without gas or oil at a low of $168

Walmart is offering the Hover-1 Dynamo Electric Scooter for $168 shipped. Down from its $248 list price, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked all-time. Featuring a range of up to nine miles per charge and the ability to travel at up to 16 MPH, this scooter is great for commuting to work or the corner store. Given that it’s electric, you won’t ever have to worry about gas or oil when riding around either. Plus, the LCD display shows you how fast you’re going, miles traveled, and battery status. It has air-filled tires for a smoother ride, as well. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Sun Joe’s 2,030 PSI electric pressure washer helps you clean driveways + more with ease at $110

Today only, Woot is offering the Sun Joe SPX4000-PRO 2030 Electric Pressure Washer at $109.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Down from its $199 list price and $160 Prime Day sale, today’s discount marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. This pressure washer delivers ample power to clean driveways, siding, and decks without the use of oil and gas. Not only does that cut down on fossil fuel usage as well as emissions, it also works at a much lower noise level than traditional gas pressure washers. Plus, it comes with a turbo spray nozzle in the box, which is my preferred way to clean. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Save up to 50% on rechargeable batteries from Energizer, Duracell, and more starting at $7

Following all of the outdoor electric tools and other offers in our Green Deals guide, the Prime Day savings are making their way over to rechargeable batteries. With as much as 50% in savings across a collection of bundles from brands like Energizer, Duracell, and Amazon Basics, pricing starts at $7 when you take advantage of the added Subscribe & Save promotions. Though you’ll want to cancel the reoccurring order unless you’d like to receive shippings down the road. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Ranging from bundles that include the required wall charger to add-on batteries for expanding your kit, these are some great ways to cut back on waste from typical batteries. Everything comes backed by a 4+ star rating and you’ll find all of our top picks over at 9to5Toys.

ecobee SmartThermostat falls to new 2021 low of $198

Amazon is currently offering the ecobee HomeKit-enabled SmartThermostat for $198 shipped. Normally fetching $249, today’s offer amounts to $51 in savings, beats our previous mention by $1, and is the lowest price of the year. Integrating with the rest of your HomeKit setup, ecobee’s SmartThermostat brings temperature control to Siri alongside built-in access to Alexa. It sports a touchscreen display for manually adjusting settings, and there’s also a bundled temperature sensor for getting local readings and setting automations to tackle the summer heat. It was also just announced that the SmartThermostat will be receiving onboard Siri support. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 5,800 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

New Tesla deals

Below, you’ll find a selection of new deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas, check out the best Tesla shop.

New green e-bike deals + electric scooter sale

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine this summer, than there’s no better way to experience it than on an e-bike or electric you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter sale in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest deals and sale will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

More new green deals

After shopping the Tesla and e-bike deals above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

