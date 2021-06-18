Elon Musk asks Tesla employees to go ‘all out’ for end-of-quarter delivery push in leaked email

Elon Musk is asking Tesla employees to go ‘all out’ for the end-of-quarter delivery and production push as the automaker is trying again to achieve record numbers.

Tesla has been known to have intense end-of-quarter delivery pushes due to its distribution system, which is very different from other automakers who use third-party dealerships.

We expected that this quarter would be particularly intense due to a backlog of Model S deliveries as the new version has been delayed.

On top of it, over 10,000 vehicles were put on a containment hold last month, which delayed many deliveries until Tesla was able to push its new computer vision system.

Now Electrek has obtained a new email that CEO Elon Musk sent to employees to ask to go “all out” for the end of the quarter:

“Overall, we are executing well, but the next 12 days are super important for production and delivery this quarter. Please go all out!”

Musk is careful not to share the actual production and delivery targets, which Tesla has been keeping to only a close circle over the last 2 years in order to avoid leaks

Tesla is going to release its production and delivery numbers for the second quarter 2021 during the first week of July.

Here’s the email in full:

Overall, we are executing well, but the next 12 days are super important for production and delivery this quarter. Please go all out! Thanks,

Elon

Electrek’s Take

Elon is being vague on purpose as he can’t share the actual numbers knowing that they can leak, but we have to read between the lines.

It sounds like Elon believes that the delivery target is achievable, but the team is going to go through a pretty intense all hands on deck end-of-the-quarter push in order to make it happen.

Now the question is: what’s the delivery goal?

That’s hard to determine, but I would expect that Tesla is going for another delivery record, which was achieved last quarter with 185,000 deliveries globally.

However, supply chain issues have undoubtedly negatively affected Tesla this quarter and it’s not impossible that deliveries could actually be down from the last quarter due to lower production.

Therefore, the production numbers are going to be very interesting this quarter.

Let us know your best guesses for Tesla’s Q2 delivery and production numbers in the comment section below.

