As we went over yesterday, you’ll find that switching to electric lawn tools can not just save on gas, but also maintenance. You won’t have to worry about spark plugs, oil changes, air filters, or even carburetors when using all-electric tools. Plus, the noise and vibration are cut down drastically verses gas-powered alternatives. Of course, these tools and batteries are compatible with SKIL’s other PWR CORE 20V items, allowing you to enjoy an easily-expandable lawn care and DIY system.

Switching to LED saves you in quite a few ways. The first is obvious. While outputting 760-lumens, which used to require a 60W bulb, these lights only take up 9W of electricity. That’s a reduction of nearly 80% in power usage, meaning that if you convert your home from standard incandescent lighting to LED, your electric bill could be cut in half. Another benefit that many don’t consider is the fact that LED bulbs output far less heat than traditional lighting alternatives, meaning that your A/C system won’t have to work as hard to keep your home cool this summer.

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine this summer, than there’s no better way to experience it than on an ebike you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their ebike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new ebike deals in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

