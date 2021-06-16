It’s that time again, we have a large roundup of new green deals to browse through. Today, we’re taking a look at deals on an electric lawn mower as well as a string trimmer bundle from $249, showcasing how it can save in more ways than one. We also show why you should consider switching to a heat pump AC system, how to automate your plugs, and detail a slew of other e-bike and lawn tools as well. There’s plenty to enjoy in today’s Green Deals, so head below for all the ways you can save.

Kick gas + oil to the curb with Kobalt 80V electric lawn gear from $249

Today only, as part of its Daily Deals, Lowe’s is offering a selection of its Kobalt 80V electric lawn tools on sale from $249 shipped. Headlining the deals roundup is the 80-Volt Max Brushless 21-in Self-propelled Cordless Electric Lawn Mower for $499. This new green deal not only saves you $100 from its normal going rate, but is also the best available right now. With up to 80 minutes of runtime on a single charge, you should be able to tackle most small- to moderately- sized yards without having to plug back in. However, should your yard be larger, you can have a spare battery on hand for continuous mowing. Of course, opting for a battery-powered mower does more than cut down on noise, as it also removes the need to keep gas and oil at home as well. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Going electric with your lawn gear is a great way to save in multiple areas

An electric mower isn’t the only thing on discounted in today’s deals roundup. You’ll also find that Kobalt’s 80V electric string trimmer with bundled blower is $249 shipped, which is also $100 off. If you’re wanting to go all-out and completely remove gas and oil tools from your life, this will help complete your transition from fossil fuel-powered lawn gear to electric. Going electric means you can take care of lawn chores completely with renewable energy, should your home have solar panels. However, even if you don’t, using battery-powered gear means you won’t be spewing harsh emissions into the air. Plus, electricity is more often than not lower cost than gas and oil, meaning that you’ll keep additional money in your pocket month over month. Plus, upkeep is both lower-cost and easier since you won’t have to worry about air filters, oil, or even spark plugs.

Get rid of inefficient oil heating and upgrade to a more efficient system at up to $263 off

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot offers a selection of mini split and EVAP coolers at up to $263 off. This is another way to save on your bills, as models like the DuctlessAire 21 SEER 24,000 BTU Wi-Fi Ductless Mini Split System uses a heat pump for keeping your rooms warm. This is much more efficient than standard oil or heat strip systems that we’ve used for a long time, and can help save on your electricity bill each month. Right now, it’s on sale for $1,199 shipped, which is a full $231 below its normal going rate. Over 900 customers have left a collective 4.9/5 star rating.Need something more budget-focused or for a different sized area? Shop the rest of the Home Depot sale right here.

Have your devices turn off automatically to save electricity with this $16 multi-outlet smart plug

Tan Tan Direct (98% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering the Gosund Smart Plug Outlet Extender for $16.14 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the 5% on-page coupon. Regularly $20, this is 20% off, $1 below the previous deal price and the lowest we can find. This handy adapter essentially transforms two basic wall outlets into three smart plugs, three always-on outlets (up to 15A), and three USB charging ports. The smart plugs and USB ports can be controlled via your smartphone (no hub-required) or with your voice via Alexa and Google Assistant compatible devices. All possible over a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network, the connected app also supports timers and scheduling for the smart outlets and USB ports. Rated 4+ stars from over 850 Amazon customers.

