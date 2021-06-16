In a few weeks, Harley-Davidson plans to unveil its latest electric motorcycle model. Now some newly revealed details indicate that the bike being unveiled on July 8 will be known as the LiveWire One, and we’re already getting to see some early power specs.

The upcoming electric motorcycle will be the first model launch under the new LiveWire brand.

H-D recently spun off LiveWire as its own all-electric motorcycle brand, instead of continuining to badge its upcoming electric motorcycles with the traditional bar-and-shield Harley branding.

The details of the next mystery e-bike have been the subject of much speculation, and we covered the five most likely options.

Now a VIN filing by Harley-Davidson is shedding early light on the upcoming motorcycle.

The name of the bike will apparently be the LiveWire One. That keeps in theme with H-D’s first motorcycle, the Model 1, as well as the company’s electric bicycle spin-off, Serial 1.

Interestingly, the VIN filing already reveals the bike’s power level of 75 kW.

That would put the bike suspiciously close to the 78 kW power rating of the current 2021 Harley-Davidson LiveWire electric motorcycle.

We also learned from the VIN filing that the LiveWire One will be a 2021 model vehicle, arriving late in the model year.

Somehow these details seem to create more questions than they answer.

With the power rating being so close to that of the original Harley-Davidson LiveWire, could this simply be a rebadging of the original bike under the new LiveWire name – potentially with a few small tweaks?

Could it be a new bike built around the same Revelation electric motor?

Could be something entirely new?

The first two are more likely than the third, but at this point anything is possible.

When we previously discussed the most likely options for what type of motorcycle we’d see at the LiveWire unveiling, we knew that a rebadged H-D LiveWire was a possibility. But it was also the most boring possibility, considering the fact that Harley-Davidson had previously floated several interesting prototype electric motorcycles of varying power levels.

Such a rebadging may be the safest move for H-D, quickly getting the new brand’s first model out on the road while the company continues work on its other prototype designs.

With 75 kW of power in the upcoming LiveWire One, it is unlikely that any of those prototypes will be waiting for us under the satin sheet. That’s simply more power than any of them appeared to be capable of, even the interesting flat tracker model.

To be sure though, we’ll have to wait a few more weeks until the unveiling.

via: motorcycle.com

