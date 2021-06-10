Tesla is now looking to hire self-driving car test drivers around the world

Do you want to work for Tesla remotely and test its latest Autopilot and Full Self-Driving features? You may be in luck as we learn that the automaker is now looking to hire self-driving car test drivers around the world.

You don’t even need a college education.

When it comes to Autopilot and Full Self-Driving package features, people often say that Tesla’s own paying customers are the testers and that’s mostly true, but the automaker also does plenty of internal testing.

Most people in Tesla’s early access program who get new updates first are employees, and that doesn’t account for engineering testing and an internal test fleet as well.

We recently reported that Tesla has started to hire more ADAS test operators for internal testing of its Autopilot and Full Self-Driving (FSD) features around the US, including in California, and most recently in Phoenix and Austin.

Now Electrek has found a dozen more jobs for ADAS test operators, including some new international ones, listed by Tesla as the automaker looks to test its upcoming new FSD updates.

Tesla writes in the job description:

“We are looking for a highly motivated individual to accelerate our vehicle-level testing for all current and future Autopilot features on the path to full self-driving.”

Tesla wants to hire more testers around the US with new positions in New York, Chicago, Washington DC, Philadelphia, and Miami.

But the automaker is also looking to hire Autopilot and Full Self-Driving feature testers around the world for the first time.

Electrek spotted new positions in Toronto, Paris, Milan, and Barcelona.

Tesla is looking to expand its test driver team to new markets, just as it is releasing its new vision-based Autopilot and is about to release v9 of its Full Self-Driving beta software.

The automaker needs to test the new features in a variety of different scenarios and in different environments where things like road markings and signs vary.

Elon Musk has been testing the most cutting-edge version of Tesla’s Full Self-Driving package in his personal car, and he claims that the performance is “mind-boggling,” and it leads him to believe that Tesla can deliver a level 5 fully autonomous driving system by the end of the year.

However, in order for Tesla to release such a system to consumers, it will have to prove through rigorous testing to regulators in each market that its system is safe and that can only be done with millions, if not billions, of test miles.

