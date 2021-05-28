Tesla issues voluntary recall on some Model 3 and Model Y vehicles to inspect brake caliper bolts

Tesla has issued a voluntary recall on some Model 3 and Model Y vehicles built over the last three years due to brake caliper bolts potentially not being secured properly.

Like other automakers, Tesla will sometimes detect potential manufacturing mistakes and proactively recall potentially affected vehicles in order to make sure that they are up to specs.

This new recall falls under that category.

The automaker explained the issue in an email sent to affected owners last night:

“On certain vehicles, the brake caliper bolts may not have been secured to the correct specification. If one or more of these bolts are not secured to the correct specification, the bolt(s) may loosen over time and, in very rare circumstances, may become loose enough or separate such that the brake caliper contacts the inner surface of the wheel rim. In such rare circumstances, abnormal noise may occur, and the wheel may be prevented from freely rotating, which could cause tire pressure loss.”

Tesla said that it is not aware of any crash or injury related to this problem, and it is asking affected customers to set up a service appointment in the Tesla mobile app.

The company hasn’t disclosed how many vehicles are affected by the recall, but it did release some details about the affected vehicle population:

“Tesla has decided to proactively recall certain Model 3 and Model Y vehicles to inspect brake caliper bolts. This recall applies to certain Model 3 vehicles built between December 2018 and March 2021 and certain Model Y vehicles built between January 2020 and January 2021.”

The official recall notice from NHTSA hasn’t been posted yet. We should have more details about the affected vehicles when the recall goes official.

You can always search your vehicle’s VIN on NHTSA’s website to see if there’s any recall or manufacturer communication regarding your car.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.