Is the FUELL Flluid the ultimate commuter ebike?

Electric bicycles have exploded in popularity in the US and around the world.

They provide the same personal mobility convenience as a bicycle, yet use an electric motor to help riders travel faster, farther, up steep hills and without the same level of exhaustion.

While some low-cost electric bikes have sacrificed quality and longevity for affordability, FUELL has focused instead on creating a premium offering designed for longevity. The higher build quality and more rugged components have a significant impact on the riding experience as well.

FUELL put serious time and effort into designing an e-bike that is both fun to ride and built to last. The FUELL Flluid uses a combination of high end components like a custom mid-drive motor, a Gates carbon belt drive and a Shimano Alfine 8 internally geared hub.

These components help set the Flluid apart as a premium electric bicycle with a high performance drivetrain.

The addition of double batteries, hydraulic disc brakes, integrated LED lighting, high-end Pirelli tires and all the other components that are unique to FUELL further demonstrate the design team’s dedication to building such a unique and high-performance machine.

But seeing is believing, and so you’ll want to watch the FUELL Flluid test ride video below to see the e-bike in action as it is put through its paces. Check it out to learn what sets this high-end electric bike apart.

Buy the FUELL Flluid here while supplies last for $4995 including limited GPS tracker.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.