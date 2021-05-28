Is the FUELL Flluid the ultimate commuter ebike?

- May. 28th 2021 5:44 pm ET

Sponsored Post
0

Electric bicycles have exploded in popularity in the US and around the world. 

They provide the same personal mobility convenience as a bicycle, yet use an electric motor to help riders travel faster, farther, up steep hills and without the same level of exhaustion. 

While some low-cost electric bikes have sacrificed quality and longevity for affordability, FUELL has focused instead on creating a premium offering designed for longevity. The higher build quality and more rugged components have a significant impact on the riding experience as well. 

FUELL put serious time and effort into designing an e-bike that is both fun to ride and built to last. The FUELL Flluid uses a combination of high end components like a custom mid-drive motor, a Gates carbon belt drive and a Shimano Alfine 8 internally geared hub.

These components help set the Flluid apart as a premium electric bicycle with a high performance drivetrain.

The addition of double batteries, hydraulic disc brakes, integrated LED lighting, high-end Pirelli tires and all the other components that are unique to FUELL further demonstrate the design team’s dedication to building such a unique and high-performance machine.

But seeing is believing, and so you’ll want to watch the FUELL Flluid test ride video below to see the e-bike in action as it is put through its paces. Check it out to learn what sets this high-end electric bike apart.

Buy the FUELL Flluid here while supplies last for $4995 including limited GPS tracker.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Guides

Sponsored Post

Sponsored Post

About the Author