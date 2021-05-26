Green Deals: Sun Joe 10-inch 8A pole saw makes light work of tree trimming at $72, more

Amazon is offering the Sun Joe 10-inch 8A Electric Multi-Angle Pole Saw for $71.99 shipped. Matched at both Walmart and Best Buy. Down from its $85.50 normal going rate at Amazon and around $85 at Home Depot, today’s deal marks a 2021 low and is the best available. If you have taller trees in your yard, this is a great way to trim them up this summer. It has a maximum reach of up to 14-feet and easily tackles thicker branches as well as skinnier trunks. The head also adjusts from 0- to 30-degrees for a customized cutting experience depending on what your yard requires. Plus, since it’s electric, there’s no gas or oil to deal with. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best Tesla accessories.

Sengled (95% positive feedback all-time) via Amazon is now offering its 4-pack of Multi-Color Smart Bulbs for $27.19 shipped. Regularly between $40 and as much as $70 at Amazon over the last 3-months, today’s offer is the lowest price we have tracked and the best we can find. These smart bulbs offer smartphone and voice command control (via compatible devices: Alexa and Google Home) over the 16 million colors they can produce, dimming capabilities, and more. While you can just use them as standard white bulbs (“candlelight to daylight/2000K to 6500K”), you’ll also be able to set timers and schedules all over Wi-Fi with no hub required. Rated 4+ stars from over 470 Amazon customers. More details below.

Amazon is offering the TP-Link Kasa Wi-Fi Smart Plug (HS103) for $7.49 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down 50% from its normal going rate, you’ll find that today’s deal is just $0.50 above our last mention, though you had to buy a 3-pack of plugs to cash in on the savings. This plug sports a more compact form-factor so you can use multiple on the same outlet. With support for both Alexa and Assistant here, you’ll be able to issue simple voice commands to turn things on and off in your home. Whether you plug-in a coffee brewer, lamp, or even just a modem for scheduled reboots, these outlets are up to the task. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

