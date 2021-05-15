Quick Charge Podcast: May 15, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla Cybertruck spotted at Gigafactory Texas makes people wonder if it’s a new one
- Tesla launches its electric cars in Hungary and Romania
- Tesla is in talks to add another supplier of cheaper LFP battery cells for its electric cars
- Tesla is bringing new Roadster prototype on rare outing ahead of new release candidate coming
- Tesla’s move to stop Bitcoin payments wipes out hundreds of billions of dollars in crypto market
- Fisker and Foxconn’s ‘Project PEAR’ EV gets optimistic $30,000 price tag
- GM’s Chevy Bolt EV and EUV get their official EPA ranges; electric crossover comes a bit short
- WA Gov. Inslee vetoes 2030 gas car ban, citing road usage fee concerns
