Tesla launches its electric cars in Hungary and Romania

Tesla is starting to further expand in eastern central Europe by making its electric cars available to order in Hungary and Romania.

Due to the fact that it is the most valuable automaker in the world, it’s easy to forget that Tesla is actually still growing and not available in all markets.

For a while now, the automaker has been talking about expanding in central and eastern Europe.

Tesla’s market expansion is somewhat complicated since the company needs to build a charging and service infrastructure.

It’s exactly what the company has been working on in central and eastern Europe over the last year.

CEO Elon Musk announced last year:

“Hoping to open in Slovakia, Croatia, Serbia & most of Eastern Europe early next year. Finally, we will do Nikola Tesla proud by having his cars in his countries of origin!”

Over the last year, Tesla deployed many Supercharger stations in those markets:

Now, Tesla has announced that it is opening its online configurator for its electric cars in Hungary and Romania:

Configurator now live in Hungary 🇭🇺 & Romania 🇷🇴 — Tesla (@Tesla) May 14, 2021

The automaker has opened two pop-up stores — one in Budapest and one in Bucharest — to get people familiarized with its vehicles.

Tesla already has several Supercharger stations in those markets, and it is planning a few more in Hungary, according to the company’s find us map.

According to the same map, Tesla also has a service center planned for Budapest.

While the automaker can open orders before having a service center, the company generally doesn’t start deliveries until it has at least one service center in the market.

Musk has previously said Tesla’s biggest demand drivers are more Supercharger stations and service centers, which are putting new buyers at ease.

After Hungary and Romania, Tesla is looking to push east into Ukraine, where it is currently planning a few Supercharger stations going toward Kiev.

