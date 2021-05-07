Podcast: Tesla revamping referral program, something big coming, Project Bobcat, and more

This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy, including Tesla revamping its referral program, something big coming along with the revamp, Project Bobcat, and more.
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast today:
- Tesla is completely revamping referral program after spending $23 million on free Supercharging
- Tesla’s (TSLA) demand is through the roof, already sold out this quarter
- Tesla increases Model 3 and Model Y prices again; cheapest Tesla now starts at $39,500
- Tesla snaps up battery patent for just $3 – seemingly as part of startup acquisition
- Tesla is planning a new facility named ‘Bobcat Project’ next to Gigafactory Texas
- Tesla is more cautious about Full Self-Driving timeline with regulators than the public, based on new memo
- Exclusive: The latest Chevy Bolt fire reveals troubling pattern that owners should be aware of
- Mercedes-Benz launches 2 new all-wheel-drive versions of the EQA electric crossover
- Kia reports strong demand for its sleek new EV6 electric crossover with starting price of ~$45,000
