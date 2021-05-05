Mercedes-Benz launches 2 new all-wheel-drive versions of the EQA electric crossover

Mercedes-Benz is launching today two new all-wheel-drive versions of the EQA electric crossover, which was one of the most requested updates to the newly unveiled vehicles.

When the German automaker launched the EQA in January, the new electric vehicle was well-received, but the main complaint is that it was only offered with a single front-wheel-drive 140 kW drivetrain.

Now Mercedes-Benz is addressing the issue with two new all-wheel-drive versions of the electric crossover:

“More than 20,000 customers have already ordered an EQA since February. Now two new members are joining the model family of the all-electric compact SUV: the EQA 300 4MATIC with 168 kW and the EQA 350 4MATIC with 215 kW round off the line-up at the top; the ranges according to NEDC are 493 kilometres, according to WLTP[2] 400-426 and 409-432 kilometres. The two all-wheel-drive models can be ordered now. Later in the year, a version with particularly long range will follow.”

The EQA 250 front-wheel-drive version is equipped with a single 140 asynchronous electric motor motor.

For the two new versions, Mercedes-Benz is adding a small rear permanently excited synchronous motors (PSM):

“In addition, the EQA 300 4MATIC and EQA 350 4MATIC have an electric powertrain at the rear axle with a newly developed permanently excited synchronous motor. It is extremely compact in design. In a permanently excited synchronous motor, the rotor of the AC motor is fitted with permanent magnets. The magnets – and thus the rotor – follow the rotating alternating current field in the stator windings. The engine is said to be synchronous, because the rotor turns at the same rate as the magnetic field of the stator. The frequency is adapted to the speed demanded by the driver in the frequency inverters of the power electronics. The advantages of this design include high power density, high efficiency and high output consistency.”

The result is only a small hit on efficiency for a very similar range as the front-wheel-drive version.

The automaker says that the new versions of the EQA are starting at €53,538 and €56,215 in Germany.

Prices in the US haven’t been announced yet, but if we removed the 19% VAT taxes and convert to USD it comes down to around $52,000 and $54,600.

Mercedes-Benz also wanted to simplify the ordering process of the EQA and instead of making of a bunch of individual options available, it is simply offering three packages of bundled features:

The Advanced Package (€2,570.40, included in the Edition 1) adds a series of comfort and safety features to the standard specification of the EQA. In the interior, two 10.25-inch displays merge to form a Widescreen Cockpit. The driver is supported by Blind Spot Assist, the Mirror Package and the Parking Package with reversing camera.

(€2,570.40, included in the Edition 1) adds a series of comfort and safety features to the standard specification of the EQA. In the interior, two 10.25-inch displays merge to form a Widescreen Cockpit. The driver is supported by Blind Spot Assist, the Mirror Package and the Parking Package with reversing camera. The Advanced Plus Package (€3,677.10, in conjunction with the Edition 1 model: €1,106.70) builds on the Advanced Package and further enhances comfort. It includes the KEYLESS-GO Convenience Package, THERMOTRONIC two-zone automatic climate control, an audio system delivering impressive sound and wireless smartphone charging.

(€3,677.10, in conjunction with the Edition 1 model: €1,106.70) builds on the Advanced Package and further enhances comfort. It includes the KEYLESS-GO Convenience Package, THERMOTRONIC two-zone automatic climate control, an audio system delivering impressive sound and wireless smartphone charging. The Premium Package (€5,557.30, in conjunction with the Edition 1 model: €2,986.90) enhances the scope of the Advanced and Advanced Plus Packages by the addition of a panoramic sliding sunroof, the Burmester® surround sound system and the Parking Package with 360° camera.

Mercedes-Benz is expected to start production of the EQA electric crossover later this year.

Here are the specs of the two new versions of the EQA announced today:

EQA 300 4MATIC EQA 350 4MATIC Drive system layout All-wheel All-wheel Electric motors front/rear Type Asynchronous motor (ASM)/

Permanently excited synchronous motors (PSM) Asynchronous motor (ASM)/

Permanently excited synchronous motors (PSM) Max. output[6] kW 168 215 Peak torque Nm 390 520 Acceleration 0-100 km/h s 7.7 6.0 Top speed[7] km/h 160 160 Battery energy content, usable (WLTP) kWh 66.5 66.5 Max. charging capacity, DC kW 100 100 Charging time, DC, 10 – 80% SoC min 30 30 Combined consumption (WLTP) kWh/100 km 18.5-17.5 18.5-17.5 CO 2 emissions (WLTP) g/km 0 0 Combined consumption (NEDC) kWh/100 km 15.8 15.8 CO 2 emissions (NEDC) g/km 0 0 Price[8] from euros 53,538.10 56,215.60

