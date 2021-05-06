Tesla is planning a new facility named “Bobcat Project” next to Gigafactory Texas, according to newly filed documents with the local municipality.

Electrek first revealed that Tesla is going to build its next Gigafactory in Austin around this time last year.

Now a year later, Tesla is already really advanced in the construction project of the massive factory.

The automaker has snapped up a lot of land for the project, and now we learn that they plan a new project next to it.

Tesla has filed documents with the city of Austin for a new facility codenamed “Bobcat Project.”

Business Journal Austin reported on the new filing:

Documents recently filed with the city of Austin indicate Tesla Inc. plans another facility on its land in eastern Travis County. There aren’t too many details about what the facility would be used for, and project representatives either declined to comment or could not be reached by publication time. But a site plan filed April 30 for Tesla’s “Bobcat Project” points to another industrial building rising off Harold Green Road near the company’s $1.1 billion gigafactory.

It’s not exactly clear where the project will be constructed since Tesla has acquired so much land around the Gigafactory Texas project.

Here you can see the land purchased by Tesla, in green:

The orange spot represents where the company is currently building the main building of Gigafactory Texas and the blue spot is where construction workers are currently working on the ground.

A new drone flyover by Terra Factory on YouTube shows the site in question:

According to the documents, the new facility can cover as much as 97 acres, but it doesn’t specify what it’s going to be used for.

Tesla is also expected to build a battery cell factory at the site, but that manufacturing capacity is expected to be deployed in one of the main buildings of the previously submitted Gigafactory Texas project.

The automaker is rumored to be planning a lot of installations at the site in Texas, and CEO Elon Musk even said that Tesla Gigafactory Austin is going to be an “ecological paradise” open to the public for visits.

