Quick Charge Podcast: May 3, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- How Tesla pivoted to avoid the global chip shortage that could last years
- Tesla said to be facing 6-month delay in opening Gigafactory Berlin, based on German report
- Tesla releases insane story behind protester who crashed its booth at the Shanghai Motor Show
- Tesla turns on the charm in China with new discount and perks amid negative press
- Tesla Cybertruck camper system receives $50 million in orders, and it doesn’t even exist yet
- Elon Musk hypes Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta driving visualizations with new update
- BMW and Ford invest in $130 million round for solid-state battery company Solid Power
- Rivian’s Amazon vans begin deliveries in Colorado
- Canoo platform patent joins USPTO database; at least 50 more patents pending worldwide
- Chevy Bolt battery fix announced – is it enough?
- The refrigerant industry asked for HFC phase-out, and the EPA just delivered
- EGEB: The world’s most powerful wind turbine passes the typhoon test
- EGEB: GM plans to invest $1 billion in its Mexico site to build electric vehicles
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.