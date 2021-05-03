Green Deals: Cruise around town with Hover-1’s Alpha-Pro Electric Scooter at $400, more

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Hover-1 Alpha-Pro Electric Folding Scooter for $399.99 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $500, which it still fetches at Target, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. Featuring a range of 18-miles on a single charge, you’ll be able to get around town to pick up groceries and more before it’s time to plug back in. Plus, it’s compact, built to fold, and easy to transport once you arrive at a destination. There’s a built-in LED headlight as well as deck light, and you’ll even find a Bluetooth speaker to enjoy some tunes on the go. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on Greenworks electric lawn care tools, enkman solar outdoor LED lights, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best Tesla accessories.

Home Depot is currently discounting a selection of Greenworks electric lawn care tools headlined by the PRO 25-inch 60V Self-Propelled Cordless Lawn Mower for $599. Down from its usual $749 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, one of the first price cuts we’ve seen, and a new all-time low. This electric lawn mower from Greenworks will have you ready to ditch gas and oil this spring thanks to the battery-powered design. Its 25-inch cutting deck can handle mulching as well as rear bagging, and various height adjustments let you get the perfect cut. Alongside the self-propelled mower, you’re also getting a pair of batteries and a charger. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 205 customers.

enkman (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of Solar-powered Outdoor Solar LED Lights for $24.99 Prime shipped with the code TLB9ZCYV at checkout. Down 33% from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. You’ll find up to 3,000-lumens of brightness available at each light here, which is more than enough to illuminate your entire yard. No batteries or plugs are required for these lights to function, thanks to the built-in solar panel on the top. That means you can place them anywhere around your yard, whether on a wall, fence, or even a random tree. Plus, they’re rated for being outside, so harsh weather won’t affect them. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.