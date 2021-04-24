Quick Charge Podcast: April 24, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla publicly shares data logs of vehicle involved in crash that led owner to protest at auto show
- Teslas reportedly being stopped from driving on the highway by police in Chinese megacity
- Tesla increases Model 3 and Model Y prices again, now starts at $39,000
- Honda announces 100% ‘electric’ sales by 2040, but there’s a twist
- Here are a bunch of accessories Rivian is bringing to its electric pickup truck and SUV
- Lawmakers unveil $25 billion legislation to convert US school buses to electric
- The world’s most powerful tidal turbine launches in Scotland
- EGEB: No. 1 wind state Texas to add record solar by end of 2022
