Quick Charge Podcast: April 19, 2021

- A Tesla crash results in two deaths, police believe no one was in the driver’s seat
- Tesla with Autopilot engaged approaches 10x lower chance of accident than average car: here’s the data
- Watch beat-up GMC Hummer EV crab walk in traffic
- Genesis unveils its first all-electric vehicle: electric version of G80 sedan
- Mercedes-Benz unveils EQB: a beautiful new compact electric SUV
- Toyota unveils bZ4X electric SUV without specs, coming next year
- Audi debuts A6 e-tron concept on new EV platform, plans 2022 release
- Electric vehicle spotlight (EVS): Phoenix Motorcars
