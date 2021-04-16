Tesla Semi prototype and new refreshed Model X spotted on test track

A new Tesla Semi prototype and a new refreshed Model X were spotted on the test track at the Fremont factory in California ahead of the start of production.

Earlier this year, a new Tesla Semi prototype was spotted being transported in Sacramento, and it was later seen all the way in Illinois.

At least another new prototype was also spotted in the wild.

These are the first new Tesla Semi prototypes since the electric truck was unveiled back in 2017.

They are believed to be the first new generation of the electric truck since the unveiling and just ahead of the start of production later this year.

The vehicles could even be equipped with Tesla’s new 4680 battery cells and structural battery pack.

Now one of the new Tesla Semi prototypes was spotted at the Fremont factory by Gabeincal on Youtube, who does drone flyovers of the plant:

Tesla appears to be testing the electric truck ahead of the start of production, which is expected in the coming months.

Last month, we reported that Tesla started building a new Tesla Semi production line in Nevada that will be able to build five trucks per week before moving to volume production in Texas next year.

Along with the Tesla Semi, the automaker was also testing what appears to be the new refreshed Tesla Model X.

Tesla unveiled the new versions of the Model S and Model X back in January, and they were supposed to be in production by now.

They have been delayed, and while we have seen plenty of new Model S test vehicles in the wild, far fewer new Model X electric SUVs have been spotted.

The automaker is expected to start delivering the new Model S any day now, and the new Model X is expected to go into production shortly after.

Tesla appeared to be running some tests with a new production version ahead of deliveries.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.