Podcast: Tesla Semi service program, Audi e-tron Q4, Mercedes-Benz EQS, and more

This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy, including the Tesla Semi service program, Audi e-tron Q4, Mercedes-Benz EQS, and more.
- Tesla Semi: Tesla is looking to launch its ‘Semi Service Program’ starting with a surprising location
- Tesla prepares to use its new electric semi-trucks between Fremont and Giga Nevada
- Tesla next-gen ‘Full Self-Driving’ is delayed to May-June, subscription coming next month
- Tesla Cybertruck prototype spotted at its upcoming home of Gigafactory Texas
- Audi unveils production version of e-tron Q4 electric SUV with over 300 miles of range
- Mercedes-Benz EQS electric luxury sedan is now fully unveiled
- Ford unveils new hands-free driver-assist system ‘similar to Tesla Autopilot’ coming to Mustang Mach-E
- Mazda announces MX-30 EV coming to US market this fall
