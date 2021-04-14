The Kabira Hermes 75 isn’t your typical sleek and sexy Vespa-style electric scooter. It’s all business.

Just released by India-based Kabira Mobility, the new Hermes 75 focuses on packing as much utility into a two-wheeled vehicle as possible.

The INR 89,600 (approximately USD $1,190) electric scooter is designed for B2B applications such as food delivery drivers and package couriers.

Riding on 12-inch scooter wheels, the Hermes 75 features a 2.5 kW (3.3 hp) continuous rated and 4 kW (5.4 hp) peak rated rear hub motor. That’s enough power to send the scooter soaring up to 80 km/h (50 mph).

With the motor located in the rear wheel, the body of the small-format electric scooter is freed up for more battery capacity.

Kabira Mobility offers two battery options, either a built-in 100 km (62 mi) range battery or a removable 120 km (75 mi) range battery. The removable battery is a 60V 40Ah Li-ion battery with 2.4 kWh of capacity, though the technical specifications of the built-in battery aren’t clear.

But the real beauty of the Kabira Hermes 75 isn’t the price or the performance, it’s the utility.

The electric scooter is rated for a payload of up to 150 kg (330 lb) and features a giant storage box in the rear.

There are also fold-down running boards on either side of the rear wheel that can be used to strap on even more cargo.

I previously rode a GenZe 2.0f electric scooter (another Indian scooter, though one that was built in the US before sadly being discontinued) as my daily driver and I found that its large rear trunk box was perfect for doing all of my grocery shopping. As a delivery scooter, it would have been great.

And that’s exactly the type of riding Kabira has planned for the Hermes 75.

As CEO of Kabira Mobility Jaibir Singh Siwach explained:

“Kabira Mobility is in sync with the Government of India’s vision of providing green mobility to all. With the launch of Hermes 75, we intend to reach out to the last mile delivery partners and provide them eco-friendly mobility solutions. Low operational and maintenance cost will make it a right choice for the riders and partners as well.”

The Hermes 75 is expected to hit showrooms in India this June.

While the high-tech electric scooter industry has largely been dominated by Beijing-based NIU, the Indian electric scooter industry has continuously captured headlines with several low- and mid-cost electric scooters.

Companies like Ola Electric, Kabira Mobility, and Ather Energy have demonstrated that high-quality electric scooters can be built domestically in India, helping to meet demand in a country that has embraced two-wheeled transportation on a massive scale.

Ola Electric even plans to begin exporting its electric scooters across Asia and Europe after completing construction of its new electric scooter mega-factory designed to produce 2 million scooters per year.

