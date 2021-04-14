Quick Charge Podcast: April 14, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla promises to store all data collected in China locally
- GM is about to announce a second massive battery cell gigafactory in US with LG
- Audi unveils production version of e-tron Q4 electric SUV with over 300 miles of range
- Ford unveils new hands-free driver-assist system ‘similar to Tesla Autopilot’ coming to Mustang Mach-E
- Toyota partners with Apex.AI to develop autonomous platform
- Mazda announces MX-30 EV coming to US market this fall
- Group14 announces US manufacturing facility to produce lithium-silicon battery materials
- EGEB: UK EV owners to get free charging with excess clean energy
