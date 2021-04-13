Green Deals: Cruise around town this spring with the Kent Electric Bike at $300 off, more

Walmart is offering the Kent 27.5-inch Electric Bike for $698 shipped. Down from its $998 normal going rate, this saves you $300 and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. This E-Bike features front and rear disk brakes as well as an 8-speed pedal-assist gearing setup. With the ability to travel up to 25 miles on a single charge, you’ll be able to cruise around town all day before it’s time to plug it back in. The pedal-assist feature allows you to get some exercise in, but let the bike do the heavy-lifting when it comes to climbing hills. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on HomeKit-enabled smart light switches, outdoor LED lighting, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best Tesla accessories.

Amazon is offering the HomeKit-compatible Lutron Caseta Wireless Deluxe Dimmer Bridge Smart Start Kit for $131.90 shipped. Down from its $165 normal going rate, this marks a 2021 low that we’ve tracked and is the second-best we’ve seen since around mid-December. Featuring compatibility with HomeKit, Assistant, Alexa, and more, this is great for a variety of smart home setups. You’ll find that today’s deal includes the hub, two in-wall smart switches, and two wireless remotes for a great all-in-one setup. Lutron lets you set the lights up so that way they turn on as soon as you arrive home, which can be both welcoming and comforting. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

After seeing some notable deals on the Ring pathway solar smart lighting, we have also now spotted some solid price drops on its solar floodlight and on-wall smart models. One standout here is the Ring Solar Steplight Starter Pack at $64.99 shipped (in black or white). Regularly $80, this is within $5 of the Amazon all-time low and the best price we have tracked in 2021. A great place to start with the Ring ecosystem (you’ll find plenty more deals below), this one includes a pair of Ring Solar Steplights for your outdoor steps/walkways and the required bridge to connect it to your network/smartphone. That means you can control them remotely, “get mobile notifications, set schedules, customize settings, and connect to other Ring devices.” Rated 4+ stars from over 860 Amazon customers.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.