Tesla Model 3 modified by UP wins race against Porsche Taycan Turbo S

A Tesla Model 3 modified by Unplugged Performance (UP) has won a race in the All Japan EV Grand Prix against a Porsche Taycan Turbo S.

To top it off, the top performance electric Porsche was on semi slick tires.

The All Japan EV Grand Prix tries to promote electrification by putting some of the best EVs in the world against each other in a competitive race situation.

Mostly Tesla vehicles are competing, but at an event at Fuji Speedway this weekend, there was also a Taycan Turbo S competing.

The electric performance vehicle boasts an 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.9 seconds, and Porsche has been demonstrating that it has significant repeatable power for an EV, making it viable in a race situation.

Team Taisan x UP, the winners of the last season of the All Japan EV Grand Prix, was also competing, but with a Tesla Model 3 modified by Unplugged Performance.

They took the win again this weekend:

As you can see, the Porsche Taycan actually took the fastest lap of the day by a slim margin over the Unplugged Performance Model 3, but Team Taisan beat the Taycan by a full minute overall.

Therefore, the Taisan team in the Model 3 ended up being more consistent than the team in the Porsche Taycan.

Unplugged is a Tesla performance modification and tuning company. You can think what AMG was to Mercedes-Benz before the German automaker acquired them.

CEO Ben Schaffer provided Electrek with a list of the modifications made to the Model 3 used in the race, which can all be found on their website:

Race Spec Coilovers

Adjustable Billet Front Upper Control Arms

3 Way Adjustable Sway Bar Set

Adjustable billet rear camber arms

Adjustable billet rear toe arms

Billet Height-Adjustable Rear Spring Arms

Billet Rear Traction Arms

Billet Rear Trailing Arms

Rear competition brake pads

Steel braided brake lines

The BFB Kit – 6 Piston Carbon Ceramic Big Brakes (with competition pads)

Enduro Drive Unit Oil Cooler and Magenetic Filter for Front and Rear Drive Units

Ascension Front Fascia

Yokohama Advan Wheels 18” Advan GT

Yokohama Advan Tires 18” Advan A052

All those mods add up to about $20,000, but a lot of that is just the brakes.

You can also win your own Tesla Model S modified by Unplugged Performance in a raffle by Omaze.

