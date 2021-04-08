Tesla grows frustrated with the ‘outdated’ approval process for Gigafactory Berlin as production gets closer

Tesla is growing frustrated with the approval process for Gigafactory Berlin as the automaker is almost done with building the factory, which is supposed to be about to start production in a few months.

As we have previously reported, Tesla hasn’t obtained overall approval to build Gigafactory Berlin, and instead it has been operating the construction project with partial approval permits to keep advancing the project.

It has now been 16 months since Tesla applied for the final approval, and the automaker is apparently growing frustrated.

Tesla sent a 10-page letter to the German court in support of a lawsuit by an environmental group for support to fight climate change in Germany.

In the letter, Tesla said that the approval process is discouraging clean energy investment (via Bloomberg):

Tesla has “learned firsthand that obstacles in Germany’s approval processes are slowing down the necessary industrial transformation,” the company said in the letter addressed to a regional court in Berlin. “This discourages necessary investments in clean-energy projects and infrastructure and makes it practically impossible for Germany to achieve its climate goals.”

The automaker, which has faced backlash from environmental groups over the deforestation of the site of Gigafactory Berlin and the project’s water usage, argues that the factory can help fight climate change by producing 500,000 electric vehicles per year.

The German government has previously said that Tesla would get its full support, but they are fighting back against Tesla’s argument that Gigafactory Berlin should get some kind of special treatment for producing clean vehicles:

“The government for the state where the plant is being built pushed back against Tesla’s criticism. Authorities aren’t legally allowed to differentiate between seemingly climate-friendly projects and those that may be polluting, a spokeswoman for Brandenburg’s chancellery said by email. The state government has set up a task force to support Tesla’s approval process, she said.”

Tesla’s completion and approval of Gigafactory Berlin is critical since it is linked to the launch of the Model Y in Europe, which is expected to enable Tesla to grow deliveries in the coming years and accelerate EV adoption on the continent.

The automaker reportedly aims to start production in July, but it needs its final approval. With the timeline just a few months away, Tesla appears to be getting a little nervous about the process.

