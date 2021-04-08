Quick Charge Podcast: April 8, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla $25,000 electric car: Franz von Holzhausen features in Tesla China chief designer recruitment video
- Tesla Semi electric trucks to power log-hauling program in Canada
- Tesla grows frustrated with the ‘outdated’ approval process for Gigafactory Berlin as production gets closer
- Watch Tesla’s driver monitoring system detect driver attention in real time
- XL Fleet will install up to 1,000 EV charging stations at UBS Arena
- EGEB: These energy storage startups just got a big cash injection
- Honda patents Grom-style electric minibike; could it be the perfect urban commuter?
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.