GM to build Chevrolet Silverado Electric Pickup with 400-mile range at new Factory Zero

GM today announced that it will build a new Chevrolet Silverado Electric Pickup alongside the new Hummer EV at the new Factory Zero in Michigan.

Last year, GM announced that the Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center will be the site of a new factory to produce only electric vehicles.

They confirmed that the project, called Factory Zero, is going to be behind the production of the new GMC Hummer EV.

Today, the automaker has now announced that the new Factory Zero is also going to produce the upcoming new Chevrolet Silverado Electric Pickup.

General Motors president Mark Reuss said during the announcement:

The vehicles coming from Factory ZERO will change the world, and how the world views electric vehicles. The GMC HUMMER EV SUV joins its stablemate in the realm of true supertrucks, and Chevrolet will take everything Chevy’s loyal truck buyers love about Silverado — and more — and put it into an electric pickup that will delight retail and commercial customers alike.

They confirmed that they are planning a Silverado-like electric pickup truck with 400 miles of range:

Chevrolet BET Truck, which will be the brand’s first electric full-size pickup, offering 400+ miles of range on a single charge.

The automaker confirmed that the new electric pickup is designed from the ground up to be an all-electric vehicle with the Ultium battery and drivetrain technology.

GM also said today that they are going to have versions of the new electric pickup truck aimed at the commercial centers.

Reuss teased that the pickup will feature “innovations that you can’t even imagine.”

Despite the announcement today, GM is not unveiling a concept for the new pickup truck even though they teased a prototype last year – pictured below.

The pickup truck is expected to be cheaper than the new Hummer EV and help GM compete with a series of new electric pickup trucks coming from Tesla, Rivian, and Ford.

The timeline for the Chevrolet Silverado Electric Pickup to enter production and be available for sale is currently unclear, but GM said today that more is going to be announced in the coming months.

