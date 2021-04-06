GM to build Chevrolet Silverado Electric Pickup with 400-mile range at new Factory Zero

- Apr. 6th 2021 12:21 pm ET

0

GM today announced that it will build a new Chevrolet Silverado Electric Pickup alongside the new Hummer EV at the new Factory Zero in Michigan.

Last year, GM announced that the Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center will be the site of a new factory to produce only electric vehicles.

They confirmed that the project, called Factory Zero, is going to be behind the production of the new GMC Hummer EV.

Today, the automaker has now announced that the new Factory Zero is also going to produce the upcoming new Chevrolet Silverado Electric Pickup.

General Motors president Mark Reuss said during the announcement:

The vehicles coming from Factory ZERO will change the world, and how the world views electric vehicles. The GMC HUMMER EV SUV joins its stablemate in the realm of true supertrucks, and Chevrolet will take everything Chevy’s loyal truck buyers love about Silverado — and more — and put it into an electric pickup that will delight retail and commercial customers alike.

They confirmed that they are planning a Silverado-like electric pickup truck with 400 miles of range:

Chevrolet BET Truck, which will be the brand’s first electric full-size pickup, offering 400+ miles of range on a single charge.

The automaker confirmed that the new electric pickup is designed from the ground up to be an all-electric vehicle with the Ultium battery and drivetrain technology.

GM also said today that they are going to have versions of the new electric pickup truck aimed at the commercial centers.

Reuss teased that the pickup will feature “innovations that you can’t even imagine.”

Despite the announcement today, GM is not unveiling a concept for the new pickup truck even though they teased a prototype last year – pictured below.

The pickup truck is expected to be cheaper than the new Hummer EV and help GM compete with a series of new electric pickup trucks coming from Tesla, Rivian, and Ford.

The timeline for the Chevrolet Silverado Electric Pickup to enter production and be available for sale is currently unclear, but GM said today that more is going to be announced in the coming months.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Guides

GM

GM

GM designs and manufactures a few electric vehicles under its brands. Like the Volt and the Bolt with Chevrolet.
Chevrolet Silverado Electric Pickup

Chevrolet Silverado Electric Pickup

About the Author

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert
ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger