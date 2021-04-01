New design filings for the BMW CE 04 show that the radical electric scooter may be closing in on series production.

We first caught wind of the BMW CE 04 project last August when BMW registered a slew of new trademarks for motorcycles and scooters.

Then we finally got our first look at the new electric scooter last November when the company showed off its CE 04 electric scooter concept, hinting at the time that it could end up being fast-tracked toward production.

The design filings we’re seeing today were submitted to the European Union Intellectual Property Office and show a vehicle that looks very similar to the original concept last seen in November.

In fact, the scooter actually stays surprisingly true to form compared to the concept vehicle – something that is never guaranteed in the automotive industry.











The design is nearly unchanged, with the only major updates being a new rear fender that includes a license plate holder, the inclusion of turn signals and a new pair of mirrors.

All of these updates will be required for homologation purposes, indicating that this may be the series production version of the scooter.

If so, we can expect to see BMW unveiling the CE 04 as the company’s next-generation electric scooter, following in the footsteps of the somewhat dated BMW C Evolution electric scooter first announced in 2013.

We don’t yet have any real tech specs regarding the scooter as BMW hasn’t officially unveiled it as a production vehicle. But we are getting our best look yet at the flat battery pack mounted at the bottom of the scooter as well as an underside view of the motor.

The BMW C Evolution scooter used a battery module borrowed from the BMW i3 electric car. It is not yet clear if the BMW CE 04 would follow a similar strategy, adopting an existing BMW battery module.

Either way, that extremely low mounting position is likely to offer improved handling and lower the perceived weight of the scooter by dropping the center of gravity so low.











Original concept art provided by BMW

While there is still no guarantee that the CE 04 will see production soon, these latest developments indicate a high likelihood that BMW will be following up at some point this year with an official unveiling.

By then we’ll hopefully have more information regarding performance and tech specs.

Until then, let’s just speculate wildly. Join me in the comments section below and let’s hear your thoughts on what this futuristic electric scooter will be packing.

