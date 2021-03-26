Podcast: Tesla v11, Tesla accepts Bitcoin, another price increase, and more

This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy, including Tesla’s v11 software update, Tesla accepting Bitcoin, another Model 3 price increase, and more.
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast today:
- Tesla v11 software leaks in look inside refreshed Model S test vehicle
- Tesla (TSLA) starts accepting payment in Bitcoin
- Tesla explains how dumb it is to buy a car with Bitcoin in its own disclosure
- Tesla increases price of Model 3 – its 3rd price change in just 2 months
- Watch Tesla’s crazy new way to shift from drive to reverse in new Model S
- Tesla claims EPA range can be achieved on its electric cars by draining battery beyond zero-mile range
- Elon Musk confirms new Tesla Model S is a 7-seater despite no option yet
- Elon Musk teases Tesla Cybertruck update: ‘There will be no handle’
- Elon Musk deletes tweet alluding to Tesla becoming world’s biggest company ‘in just a few months’
- Lucid ‘sold out’ the first version of its Air electric sedan, but we are only talking about 500 cars
- Jeep unveils all-electric Wrangler, but don’t hold your breath to buy it
