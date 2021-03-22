Tesla v11 software leaks in look inside refreshed Model S test vehicle

Someone managed to get inside a refreshed Tesla Model S test vehicle and take pictures of the user interface that reveals a new version of Tesla’s software expected to be the new “Tesla v11.”

Tesla is consistently pushing new over-the-air software updates to its fleet with brand-new features and improvements to existing features.

These are often somewhat minor changes, but Tesla also occasionally bundles several changes and features into a bigger update marking a new “version” of its software.

The last one was Tesla v10, released in September of 2019.

It brought UI changes, Tesla Theater, Caraoke, and many improvements to existing features inside Tesla vehicles for free.

Now the automaker is due for a new version, Tesla v11, and we might be now seeing the first glimpse of it in a new refreshed Model S test vehicle.

Tesla unveiled the refreshed version of the Model S and Model X in January and the new version is equipped with new screens with different aspect ratios.

The automaker will have to adjust its user interface for them, and therefore, it makes sense for Tesla to release a new version of its software along with the new vehicles.

Someone somehow managed to get inside one of Tesla’s refreshed Model S test vehicles to take some pictures of the new software and shared them on Reddit before removing the post, but the pictures are still floating around on the forum (via u/FridayTheDog111) :

The pictures show a completely updated user interface designed for the new Model S screens, but some elements are likely to make it to other vehicles through an over-the-air software update.

On the picture above, we can see some kind of new app launcher screen with a navigation widget and media app.

At the bottom, we can also see that Tesla redesigned the climate control bottoms.

On this picture above, we can see a redesigned version of Tesla’s quick controls screen in Tesla v11 software.

In the refreshed version of the Model S and Model X, Tesla changed the size of the instrument cluster, which will undoubtedly come with a modified UI.

The vehicle in question was parked so we don’t get to see it, but the parked screen has also been updated.

The leak also includes a glimpse at the driving settings in the new version of the software.

In the options, we can see a Drag Strip Mode, which appears to be related to Launch Mode.

Tesla also added something called Smart Shift, which we believe is Tesla’s new feature that controls the drive modes automatically through detecting the situation using the Autopilot/Full Self-Driving system in order to replace the drive stalk.

There’s also a Media On Drive button that appears to enable playing media while driving, which could be something related to the new second-row screen in the updated Model S and Model X.

What do you think of Tesla’s new user interface? Let us know in the comments section below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.