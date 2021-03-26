Green Deals: Cruise around town on Segway’s Ninebot E22 Electric Scooter at a low of $398, more

Amazon is offering the Segway Ninebot E22 Electric Kick Scooter for $398 shipped. Today’s deal saves you $102 from its normal price and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Featuring an upgraded 300W brushless DC motor, the E22 can travel at up to 12.4 MPH for 13.7-miles with a maximum capacity of 220-pounds. Built to be lightweight and portable, this scooter folds up in one simple step and can easily fit in the back of your vehicle, making it easy to travel anywhere with it. Plus, since it’s only 28-pounds, you can even carry it into your office building or onto the subway depending on where you end up riding it to. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

BSCstore (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the MoKo Mini Wi-Fi Smart Plug for $5.57 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 38% off the typical rate there and marks the first price drop we’ve tracked. I’ve been on the smart plug bandwagon for quite some time now. It’s a delight to be able to quickly and easily toggle lamps and many other gadgets around the house using Alexa. This specific plug doesn’t require a hub and is compatible with both Assistant and Alexa, making it a versatile solution worth having around. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Anker’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its Powerhouse II 800 Portable Power Station for $599.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $700, today’s offer is marking one of the first notable price cuts to date and a new all-time low on top of a straight $100 discount. Anker’s latest portable charging station enters with 777W of internal power to handle refueling just about anytime. Powerhouse II 800 arrives as a compelling campsite or tailgating upgrade with two AC outlets alongside dual 60W USB-C outputs, four USB-A ports, and a DC car socket. You’ll also be able to refuel the internal battery with a solar charger for a truly off-the-grid setup. Rated 4.9/5 stars. Head below for more.

