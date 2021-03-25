Green Deals: Add 30,000-lumens of light to your garage with these LED panels for just $36, more

Tanbaby (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its 15,000-lumen 150W Deformable LED Light Panels for $35.99 shipped with the code 2ML2P5JK at checkout. This saves you 40% from its normal going rate and makes each light just $18. Normally, to add 15,000-lumens of brightness to your home, you’d have to use around 900W of lighting. However, thanks to the adjustable LED panels included here, only 150W of power is used to generate as much light as what used to take nine bulbs to make. Plus, since the panels are adjustable, you can aim each panel wherever you want for precise illumination. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on portable power stations, outdoor solar LED lights, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best Tesla accessories.

Anker’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its Powerhouse II 800 Portable Power Station for $599.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $700, today’s offer is marking one of the first notable price cuts to date and a new all-time low on top of a straight $100 discount. Anker’s latest portable charging station enters with 777W of internal power to handle refueling just about anytime. Powerhouse II 800 arrives as a compelling campsite or tailgating upgrade with two AC outlets alongside dual 60W USB-C outputs, four USB-A ports, and a DC car socket. You’ll also be able to refuel the internal battery with a solar charger for a truly off-the-grid setup. Rated 4.9/5 stars. Head below for more.

KBP (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of its Outdoor Solar LED Fence Lights for $14.99 Prime shipped with the code 50KBPSOLAR at checkout. Down 50% from its normal going rate, this is a match for our last mention and is the best available. You’ll find that these compact LED lights are perfect for placing along your deck, fence, or stairs to add a bit of illumination for walking around at night. Being solar-powered, there are no wires to run or batteries to change here, making install simple. Around six hours in the sun will yield between six to eight hours of light at night. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.