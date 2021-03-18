Quick Charge Podcast: March 18, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla to shut down final assembly plant in Tilburg following Model S/X refresh
- Tesla Model X with over 400,000 miles gets turned into a piece of art by Kenny Scharf
- Tesla takes hit in the UK as its best-selling Model 3 is excluded from EV incentive
- Lordstown hype train slows down after prototype catches on fire, orders put into question
- BMW iX price comes much higher than expected at more than $80,000
- Amazon tests its Rivian electric vans in hilly San Francisco
- EGEB: Offshore wind could meet 90% of US electricity demand
- Apollo Phantom 3,200W standing electric scooter launched, then sold out almost immediately
