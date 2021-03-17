Quick Charge Podcast: March 17, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla scores over 100 MW order for batteries in Israel
- Tesla is under scrutiny from feds again over crash with semi truck
- VW (VWAGY) surges in TSLA-like run on the stock market due to its EV strategy
- Lucid Air will be the world’s first vehicle to integrate Dolby Atmos
- 2021 Hyundai Ioniq/Kona get 1,000 miles of EA charging as network expands
- BMW unveils i4 electric sedan with 300 miles of range
- Toyota lobbies US government in its increasingly delusional effort to slow down electric vehicles
- Foxconn may (or may not) produce EVs at its Wisconsin facility
- Electric Last Mile Solutions announces 45k pre-orders for Urban Delivery EV in US
- Duke Energy Florida announces two more new solar farms
- EGEB: Duke Energy’s largest wind farm comes online, in Oklahoma
